QPR new boy Reggie Cannon shares what he thinks about Gareth Ainsworth

QPR have signed Reggie Cannon on a four-year deal.

QPR have pulled off the impressive capture of USMNT right-back Cannon on a free transfer, following the 25-year-old’s release from Portuguese club Boavista at the end of last season.

R’s fans have been waiting eagerly to see Cannon in a QPR shirt. And now he’s here and it’s an impressive signing for QPR, who’ve started the 2023/24 Championship campaign poorly.

Cannon though will certainly bolster the club’s ranks and the new QPR man has spoken positively about boss Gareth Ainsworth, and how he persuaded him to make the move to West London.

Speaking to the club, Cannon said of Ainsworth:

“He told me what he thinks my potential is. He knows my strengths and weaknesses, he read me inside and out, and he really gave me confidence with what he said.

“I love those types of people because I feel they can get the best out of me as a person and more so as a player. I really feel he knows what makes players tick.”

Ainsworth went on to hail the arrival of Cannon, thanking CEO Lee Hoos for getting the deal over the line. QPR also revealed that Cannon has been on the club’s radar for two years now, with Ainsworth adding that the club have beaten a number of teams to the signing.

Cannon at QPR

What a signing this is for QPR. Ainsworth needed a right-back and they’ve signed one of the best from the free agent market, and on a four-year deal too which is a huge coup for the club.

Cannon could go on to become a very valuable asset for the R’s and he’ll surely come straight into the side when he’s match-fit; if he isn’t already.

QPR are back in action against Coventry City this weekend with the R’s looking to build on back-to-back draws in the Championship.