Player who left Leicester City in the summer suffers ‘substantial injury’ and could be out for months

Leicester City saw a number of player leaves in the summer, with some being sold and some leaving as free agents.

James Maddison was the standout name who left Leicester City in the summer transfer window. He sealed a move to Tottenham Hotspur and has since flourished with the North London club.

But there’s others too; Youri Tielemans went to Aston Villa, Caglar Soyuncu went to Atletico Madrid, and Harvey Barnes went to Newcastle United.

Barnes was the other big money sale for the Foxes this summer. He’s since played a part in all six of Newcastle’s opening Premier League games, but the Leicester academy graduate is now facing a significant spell on the sidelines.

Hr was forced off early in the recent 8-0 win over Sheffield United, and boss Eddie Howe has now revealed that the 25-year-old sustained a rather serious foot injury.

Keith Downie quoted the Magpies boss as saying:

“We’re fearing it’s months rather than weeks. It’s a substantial injury. He’s been scanned & waiting on specialist telling us if he needs surgery or not.”

Barnes former club Leicester currently sit in 1st place of the Championship table after a bright start to the season under new boss Enzo Maresca, whose side overcame Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City last weekend.

The Foxes are in Carabao Cup action away at Liverpool tomorrow night.

Ex-Leicester City man Barnes

Barnes showed great quality with Leicester City in the Premier League last season. And he deserved his move to Newcastle United, having since become a useful player for Howe’s side.

So this recent injury blow is a huge one for both Barnes and Newcastle with the Magpies have started the 2023/24 Premier League season slowly as it is.

Barnes could now be facing a battle to get back in the side when he eventually returns to fitness.