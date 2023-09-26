Peterborough United team news and predicted XI to face Mansfield Town: Posh set to field strong side

The72 provides the latest Peterborough United team news as Darren Ferguson’s side gear up for Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup.

Peterborough United will be looking to progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup after being drawn to face Mansfield Town. They’ve beaten Swindon Town and Portsmouth to progress to this stage and will be keen to set up a big tie in the last 16.

Mansfield Town, despite being League Two opposition, will provide a stern test though.

The Stags are unbeaten across all competitions so far this season and their return of four wins and five draws in nine League Two games has them sitting 3rd in the table at this early juncture.

Peterborough United team news

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Peterborough United’s assistant manager Kieran Scarff confirmed that there are no new injury worries coming into the cup tie with Mansfield. Their eagerness to set up a big tie in the next round means they are set to field a strong team too after rotating in the first two rounds.

Jeando Fuchs will remain out and Malik Mothersille is not fit to feature just yet. Jacob Wakeing is cup tied and can not be involved for the Posh.

David Ajiboye is available for selection again, providing another option out wide.

Predicted XI

Talley (GK)

Kioso

Knight

Edwards

Burrows

Kyprianou

Collins

Ajiboye

Poku

Mason-Clark

Clarke-Harris

With such a good chance to progress to the next round, Posh are right to be going into this one with a strong side.

While Nicholas Bilokapic has been Ferguson’s go-to man in goal, backup option Fynn Talley could start after playing in the previous round against Portsmouth. The backline may well go unchanged but loan men Jadel Katongo and Zak Sturge could be hopeful of coming into the team.

In midfield, the partnership of Archie Collins and Hector Kyprianou has been tough to dislodge and could be deployed again. Out wide, David Ajiboye or Joel Randall could come into the side in place of Ricky-Jade Jones but up top, Jonson Clarke-Harris should retain his place.

The tie kicks off at Field Mill at 19:45 tonight.