‘Outstanding’ QPR man needs to give Ainsworth more, he could tear up the league – Opinion

QPR’s start to last season compared to their start to this season is vastly different. But one man could yet turn the tide in West London.

After eight games of last season, QPR were in 9th and on 11 points. After eight games of this current season, the R’s are in 19th and on eight points.

It’s only a three-point gap, but any QPR fan will tell you that the quality among the ranks this season is far less than it was last time round.

And there’s not even been a huge turnover in players. Gareth Ainsworth seems to have a much less potent set of players than Michael Beale did, with one name having seemingly dropped off more than most; Chris Willock.

Where has Willock gone for QPR?

Under Beale, Willock was arguably one of the best in the league. He was scoring and creating goals and looking as good as he ever has for QPR.

Beale hailed Willock as an ‘outstanding’ player last time round. But now the former Arsenal winger is struggling to get in the QPR XI with the 25-year-old having started just two games all season, failing to finish either.

He’s had his injury troubles and he continues to be held back by an evident lack of match fitness. Though in the last outing v Birmingham City, he showed glimpses of his former self when he came off the bench late on.

QPR’s season ahead remains a very tough one and Ainsworth needs all the help and quality he can get.

On his day, Willock is arguably the best player in this QPR side along with Ilias Chair. But his day rarely comes anymore. His contract is out at the end of this season and it looks set to be his last campaign with the R’s.

If Willock wants to secure a good move for himself though then he needs to put in the performances for QPR this season, and help fire the R’s to eventual safety in the Championship.

Up next for Ainsworth’s men is a home game v Coventry City on Saturday.