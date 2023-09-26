Norwich City man could make first-team debut v Fulham, Wagner says ‘he is an option’

Norwich City take on Fulham in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Norwich City head to Craven Cottage to face Premier League Fulham this week, with David Wagner’s Canaries looking to bounce back from a 6-2 humbling away at Plymouth Argyle in the Championship last time out.

The defeat comes amid a wave of injuries for Norwich; Wagner is currently without strikers Ashley Barnes and Josh Sargent, whilst the likes of Grant Hanley, Jacob Sorensen, and Marcelino Nunez currently sidelined.

And this bout of injuries could see summer signing Borja Sainz make his debut against Fulham. The Spaniard joined as a free agent in the summer but is yet to feature owing to injury.

Sainz though has recently featured for the Canaries’ U21 side and Wagner told the club that he’s in contention to make his first-team debut on Wednesday night, saying:

“He [Sainz] is an option to be in the squad on Wednesday as well, and get some further minutes. I think this would be a good opportunity.”

What to expect from Sainz?

Sainz is a goal-scoring winger. With Turkish outfit Giresunspor last time round, Sainz scored nine goals in 32 SuperLig appearances and so for Wagner, having him fit and available certainly looks to be a boost.

His attacking prowess should help to counteract the absences of Barnes and Sargent but the real issue for Norwich tomorrow is shoring up at the back.

Plymouth are a good attacking side but to concede six is alarming for Norwich, who had initially started the season very well.

A game against Fulham will be a very tough one but it’s a chance for Wagner and his players to test themselves against Premier League opposition, and rebuild some confidence ahead of their Championship return this weekend.

The Canaries go up against Birmingham City on Saturday.