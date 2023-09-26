Millwall boss shares fresh injury concerns for Lions duo after West Brom draw

Millwall duo Tom Bradshaw and Murray Wallace could be out of action until after the international break, says boss Gary Rowett.

Millwall drew 0-0 away at West Brom in their last Championship outing. It was a decent point on the road and it left Rowett’s side in 11th place of the table, with just one defeat in their last five now.

But the draw dealt the Lions two new injury concerns in Bradshaw and Wallace, with both potentially out until after next month’s international break.

Speaking to South London Press, Rowett revealed:

“Tom felt his hamstring and that looks like it is going to take until the international break to resolve. It could’ve been a lot worse but it could’ve been a lot better also, not having him out for a period of time at all.

“Murray has also picked up an issue within the game and he’s another one who could miss the next three. Hopefully he might not miss the next three – but that is the original prognosis.”

Millwall are already dealing with a number of injuries within the first-team; all of George Honeyman, Shaun Hutchinson, Kevin Nisbet, and Matija Sarkic missed the game v West Brom.

Millwall’s injury list…

It’s been a mixed start to the season for Millwall. Their summer transfer haul looked like it could have finally set them up to seal a top six finish, and they might yet, but so far it’s been a tough campaign.

And injuries certainly aren’t helping Rowett’s cause. He’s got some key players out injured but with an international break coming up, it gives his sidelined players a chance to get back to fitness.

Up next for the Lions is a home game against a struggling Swansea City side this weekend, before a trip to Plymouth Argyle in midweek and then a home game v Hull City before the break.