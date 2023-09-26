Mansfield Town man to miss Carabao Cup clash against Peterborough United

Mansfield Town defender Callum Johnson is expected to miss their clash this evening, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town take on League One side Peterborough United at home in the Carabao Cup. They head into the tie following their 1-0 win over Barrow in League Two over the weekend.

Johnson, 26, sat out of their victory over the Bluebirds. He is recovering from a hamstring injury and last featured away at Colchester United earlier this month.

As per the club website, the match against the Posh will come ‘too soon’ for the full-back but he could return against Gillingham this Saturday. Young pair McKeal Abdullah and Finn Flanagan are expected to be in the squad.

Mansfield man ruled out

Not having Johnson is a bit of a blow for Mansfield as they look to progress into the next round of the cup. However, they have other options in his position that they can call upon.

Nigel Clough’s side have been in great form so far this season and are yet to lose in the league. They are sat in 3rd place after picking up 17 points from their first nine games and are only three points behind 2nd place Gillingham ahead of their clash this weekend.

The Stags signed Johnson in January to bolster their defensive department and he moved back down to England after a spell in Scotland at Ross County. He has since become an important player of their squad and has enjoyed plenty of game time.

The Yarm-born man is an experienced player in the Football League and has made over 250 appearances in all competitions in his career to date. He has had spells at Middlesbrough, Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town in the past.