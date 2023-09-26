‘It’s not good’ – Enzo Maresca shares devastating injury news for Leicester City ace

Leicester City could be without Manchester City loan man Callum Doyle for a ‘long time’, says Foxes boss Enzo Maresca.

Leicester City signed Doyle on loan from Manchester City in the summer.

Since, the 19-year-old had played every minute of every game for Leicester, up until he was forced off at half-time during the 1-0 win v Bristol City last time out.

And speaking to the club ahead of the Carabao Cup tie v Liverpool tomorrow night, Maresca has revealed that Doyle has sustained a significant injury and that he looks set to be out of action for a while.

Maresca said:

“Unfortunately, it’s not good. It’s expected it’ll be a long time out. The only thing I can say is that it’ll be unfortunately a long time. We don’t know exactly how long for the moment.

“They are doing some checks. We don’t know exactly the injury and don’t know exactly the time.”

The Foxes have started the 2023/24 Championship campaign in strong fashion; taking 21 points from their opening eight games to find themselves in 1st place of the table.

Tomorrow night they head to Anfield where they face Liverpool in the third round of this season’s Carabao Cup, though Doyle will be a notably absentee from the side.

Maresca went on to reveal that James Justin could replace Doyle in the Foxes’ XI tomorrow night, with summer signing Conor Coady also in contention to make his debut.

Leicester City injury blow

Doyle has been a very good player for Leicester City so far this season. And he’s a very versatile player too able to play in a couple of positions along the back-line, so his injury is certainly a blow.

But his injury comes at a good time for Coady it seems. The former Liverpool man could slot into the defence in place of Doyle but that could force Maresca to have a bit of a reshape at the back.

And for Doyle, at such a young age and so soon into what looked like a promising season, this injury is a really devastating one for him.