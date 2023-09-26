Leeds United figure puts potential timeline on Djed Spence return after Spurs man’s ‘freak accident’

Leeds United man Djed Spence could potentially return after eight weeks, after rupturing the lateral ligament in his knee.

Leeds United signed Spence, 23, was brought in on loan from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window, with the right-back going on to make his debut as a late substitute in the goalless draw v Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the month.

But he’s not featured since after sustaining what’s been described as a ‘freak’ injury in training, resulting in him rupturing the laterial ligament in his knee.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Officials Leeds United Podcast (as quoted by Leeds Live), United’s medical chief Rob Price explained the injury and the potential timeline for Spence’s return.

Price said:

“Djed was really unfortunate. Last week, he’s gone into a challenge in training, his foot slipped from underneath him and he’s ruptured the lateral ligament of his knee.

“Ninety per cent of these heal pretty well within eight weeks. We do some injections to try and promote the healing in that area and we protect it and his rehab is based on that.

“So, at the minute, he’s a week into this and we’re just progressing really, really slowly, but it’s a freak accident. It could have happened to anyone.”

Leeds United beat Watford 3-0 in the Championship last weekend to move up into 6th place of the table, after what’s been a tough start to the season for Daniel Farke’s side.

1 of 20 Who is this? Alex Neil Neil Warnock Nigel Pearson Russell Martin

Leeds United coping without Spence

Leeds United have an experienced first-choice right-back in Luke Ayling. Though Spence’s eventual return will give Farke another solid option in that area, and a different option with Spence perhaps a more attacking-minded player.

He struggled at Spurs last season and he’s got a chance to prove himself at Elland Road this time round, though this recent injury is certainly a setback for the Englishman.

It seems like Spence could be out for at least a couple of months though, as per Price’s estimation.

Up next for the Whites is a trip to Southampton on Saturday afternoon, with kick off at 12:30pm.