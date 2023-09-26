Journalist hails Sunderland new boy who starred for U21s in front of Tony Mowbray

Sunderland new boy Zariy Rusyn made his first-team debut against Cardiff City in the Championship on Sunday.

But the Sunderland striker has turned heads in a recent U21 win over Derby County; claiming an assist on the night and winning a penalty as Tony Mowbray watched from the stands.

Rusyn, 24, joined Sunderland from Zorya Luhansk on a hectic deadline day for the Black Cats, coming off the bench in the final minutes of the 1-0 defeat at home to Cardiff on Sunday.

And Chronicle Live reporter James Hunter has hailed Rusyn’s recent performance for the U21s against Derby County, writing that the Ukrainian striker played a ‘starring role’ in the win, suggesting that Mowbray would’ve been impressed with what he saw.

Rusyn assisted fellow new signing Adil Aouchiche for the first goal, which came after a positive bit of build-up play for the young Black Cats.

Rusyn was one of the leading scorers in the Ukrainian Premier League last season, scoring 13 goals in 30 total appearances, with the striker having previously been prolific at U21 level.

Sunderland were linked with him throughout the summer and he arrived as Ross Stewart left for Championship rivals Southampton.

Sunderland counting on Rusyn

Stewart’s exit looks set to be softened by the arrivals of strikers Rusyn and Mason Burstow on deadline day, with Aouchiche looking like another exciting signing too.

And with Rusyn looking sharp for the U21s, expect Mowbray to keep him in and around the first-team and potentially unleash him v Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

It could be the perfect game for Rusyn to come off the bench sooner and showcase what he can do in the Championship, with Wednesday having been really poor so far this season.

Sunderland sit in 5th place of the Championship table ahead of Friday night’s game, which is live on Sky Sports.