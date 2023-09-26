‘It’s not good’ – Blackburn Rovers dealt damning blow with 28-year-old out for lengthy spell

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed Ryan Hedges is set to miss three to four months through injury.

Blackburn Rovers winger Hedges was brought on off the bench against Ipswich Town at the weekend but he only managed 10 minutes in the 4-3 defeat. He came on for the returning Arnor Sigurdsson at half-time but had to be replaced by Dilan Markanday shortly after.

Tomasson shared his concerns over the hamstring injury to the Welshman in the wake of the game but after further assessment of the injury, it has been confirmed that Hedges is facing a lengthy spell out.

Speaking to the press ahead of the midweek Carabao Cup clash with Cardiff City, the Danish boss revealed the 28-year-old is set to spend three to four months on the sidelines. A second opinion will be provided when he visits another doctor but it seems a long spell out awaits Hedges.

In his absence

With Hedges set for a long spell out of action, it opens the door for someone to force their way into Tomasson’s plans. Sigurdsson’s return to fitness could make him the ideal replacement, coming in on the left-hand side perhaps with Tyrhys Dolan holding down the spot on the right for the Championship side.

There are other players who will see this as a great opportunity to break into the side though. Dilan Markanday has had chances this season and after some promising outings he could earn a starting berth while loan man Andy Moran can operate on the right.

There are academy players like Thomas Bloxham who could see this as an opportunity as well, but it remains to be seen just who comes into the team.

Hedges had notched a goal and three assists in nine games across all competitions, with his only goal coming in the win over Watford. It was a fantastic solo run and goal for the Welshman but now, he’ll be forced to watch on from the sidelines.