Ipswich Town team news and predicted XI to face Wolves: McKenna set to make changes

The72 provides the latest Ipswich Town team news as Kieran McKenna’s side gear up for Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

Ipswich Town will be looking to carry their Championship form into the Carabao Cup when they face Wolves tonight.

The Tractor Boys sit 2nd in the division with seven wins in eight games. It’s been a fantastic start to life in the second-tier for McKenna’s men, exceeding already high expectations upon their return to the Championship.

In Wolves, they face a tough Premier League test despite their poor start. Gary O’Neil and co are determined to find form after drawing 1-1 with Luton Town at the weekend and a cup clash with lower-league opposition should provide them with a good chance to get a victory under their belts.

Ipswich Town team news

Ipswich Town assistant manager Martyn Pert spoke to the press ahead of this cup clash. He confirmed that changes will be made despite the stern opposition, taking the chance to rotate as many sides do given the tight fixture schedule.

Christian Walton, Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien are set to remain sidelined. Dane Scarlett is cup-tied too.

Predicted XI

Hladky (GK)

Clarke

Edmundson

Baggott

Williams

Taylor

Evans

Harness

Chaplin

Hutchinson

Ladapo

It’ll be interesting to see just how many changes McKenna makes but given that his side has stayed the same for much of the campaign, it makes sense that they’ll rotate. Harry Clarke was the only defender not to play the full 90 against Blackburn Rovers, so he could be the only one to keep his spot.

George Edmundson has started both cup games so he could come into the team alongside Elkan Baggott and Brandon Williams.

In midfield, Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo have been the go-to partnership. To give them a rare rest, Jack Taylor and Lee Evans could start. Going forward, talisman Conor Chaplin could be the only one to retain his place while Marcus Harness, Omari Hutchinson and Freddie Ladapo get starts.

Tonight’s tie kicks off at Portman Road at 19:45.