How’s former Norwich City man Danel Sinani faring at FC St. Pauli following his summer exit?

Norwich City let go of Luxembourg international Danel Sinani in the summer, releasing him at the end of his contract at Carrow Road.

Norwich City signed Sinani in the summer of 2020, bringing him in from F91 Dudelange on a free transfer. He had managed an impressive 46 goals and 29 assists in 99 game for the Luxembourgish side, even sampling European football with the club in Champions League qualifiers and the Europa League.

He’d made an impact in his native at a young age, debuting for his country at 20. However, his time with Norwich City didn’t see him pull up many trees.

Sinani notched two goals and three assists in 18 outings for the Canaries. He wasn’t able to nail down a place at Carrow Road at any point but enjoyed a decent 2021/22 campaign with fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town, notching seven goals and five assists in 47 games.

But just how has Sinani fared since his three-year stint with City came to an end?

Life at FC St. Pauli

Shortly after his exit from Norwich City, German side FC St. Pauli moved to snap up Sinani. They play their football in the 2. Bundesliga and are looking to return to the top-flight for the first time since 2011.

The 26-year-old has been a regular in matchday squads for Fabian Hurzeler’s side but as of yet, he’s not found a starting spot. Sinani has made four appearances in the league, all coming off the bench. He’s remained an unused substitute on three occasions and his only start came in a 5-0 DFB-Pokal win over SV Atlas in August.

St. Pauli have started the season well. They’re unbeaten across all competitions and after four straight draws in the league, they’ve beaten Holsten Kiel and SC Schalke.

Time will tell if versatile forward Sinani can break into Hurzeler’s starting XI though. There have been bright moments for him across his career, showing his talents in Luxembourg and enjoying a decent spell at Huddersfield. This new chapter in Germany offers him a fresh chance to prove his abilities after his time on these shores.