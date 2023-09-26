How’s former Middlesbrough man Martin Payero faring at Udinese following his summer sale?

Middlesbrough sold Argentinian midfielder Martin Payero to Italian outfit Udinese during the summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough signed midfielder Payero back in 2021 in what looked to be a statement signing at the Riverside Stadium. He joined from Banfield in Argentina, where he had spent his entire career barring a loan spell with CA Talleres.

He had been a starring performer in his native and it was hoped that he’d flourish after a move to England. However, he struggled to nail down a starting place with Boro and while injuries didn’t help, Payero just couldn’t find form with the Championship club.

There were bright sparks but last season he was loaned out to Boca Juniors and this summer, he was bought by Udinese.

Life at Udinese

Payero made the move to Italy on deadline day, earning a move to the Serie A for an undisclosed fee. Payero signed a deal until 2027 with Udinese, though they also hold the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months to 2028 if they wish.

Considering that his time on these shores made for disappointment, a move to Italy’s top-flight is certainly a decent one. He shows flashes of what he was capable of with Middlesbrough but for a variety of reasons, he couldn’t hold down a regular role at any point.

Since making the move to Italy, 25-year-old Payero has played twice. He wasn’t in the squad for the game against Frosinone a day after his arrival but after coming on off the bench against Cagliari after the International break, the Argentine was handed his first start last weekend.

Payero played just over an hour as Udinese lost 2-0 to Fiorentina. He started alongside some names that might be familiar with Championship fans too. Ex-Derby County man Festy Ebosele played on the right while Hassanne Kamara was among the numerous former Watford players in the squad.

Payero will be keen to hold down the starting spot with Udinese as time goes on as he bids to come good on the potential he was unable to maximise with Middlesbrough.