How’s former Barnsley man Obbi Oulare faring at Lierse Kempenzonen following his summer exit?

Barnsley offloaded Belgian striker Obbi Oulare in the summer transfer window, bringing an end to his tough time at Oakwell.

Barnsley recruited striker Oulare from Belgian side Standard Liege in the summer of 2021. Ultimately though, his time at Oakwell was a struggle, playing just two times before his sale earlier this summer.

He spent the first half of the 2021/22 campaign with the Tykes before returning to his native Belgium on loan. He joined RWD Molenbeek in a season-and-a-half-long loan deal, playing six times for the club that time.

Oulare saw his contract terminated by the League One club earlier this year, moving back to Belgium with Lierse Kempenzonen. They merged with KSK Lierse in 2018 after the latter went bankrupt and now play their football in the Challenger Pro League, the country’s second-tier.

Life at Lierse Kempenzonen

After a few years of playing very limited football due to a variety of reasons, Oulare made his return to his home country in search of a fresh start and more regular minutes. He’s got just that in the early stages of the campaign too.

Oulare, now 27, has played seven times across all competitions so far this season. He managed a goal and an assist in his first three league games for the club, starting the first five overall. He dropped out of the starting XI for the last game against Beerschot V.A. but will be hoping to claim back his place in the team.

Lierse Kemponzonen have won one, drawn one and lost four of their six league games thus far.

Towering striker Oulare made a promising start to his career as a youngster in Belgium and after some tough years, he’ll be hopeful of putting his Barnsley struggles behind him and coming good at his new club.