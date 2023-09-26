Grimsby Town hoping key striker is fit to face Swindon Town

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst has said Danny Rose isn’t ‘too far’ away from returning to the action.

Grimsby Town are back in League Two action this weekend away at Swindon Town. They lost 3-2 at home to Crawley Town last time out and will be eager to bounce back.

Rose, 29, sat out of the match against the Red Devils with a groin issue. Rekeil Pyke subsequently led the line for the Mariners.

Hurst has provided this injury update, as per GrimsbyLive: “He shouldn’t be too far away, but the easy thing to do would be to force him out there because Danny would’ve played [against Crawley] if I’d asked him to, I know he would. We’ve got to think about the rest of the season though and not just this one game.

“We’ve got a long way to go still there is no point in trying to risk a longer-term injury. He is still not where he feels he needs to be and where I do but we’ll see if we can get him right for next week.”

Grimsby decision to make

As Hurst alluded to, he won’t want to risk Rose to make his injury worse. However, he is such an important player for Grimsby though and they miss him when he isn’t playing.

They swooped to land him over the summer following his promotion to League One with Stevenage under Steve Evans last term. He scored nine goals in all competitions during his single campaign in Hertfordshire and has already found the net twice for his new club.

Rose is an experienced player in the Football League and has played 410 games to date, chipping in with 83 goals. He has also played for the likes of Barnsley, Bury, Mansfield Town and Northampton Town in the past.

He was an eye-catching addition for Grimsby and getting him back out on the pitch will be a big boost as they look to rise up the table. They find themselves down in 17th place at the moment.

The Mariners have picked up 10 points from their first nine outings but are only five points off the play-offs. If they can hit some form over the next few weeks they should be able to climb up some places.

Getting Rose back up top will help as they prepare to face Swindon. Their upcoming opponents are 5th and have found the net 24 times already under Michael Flynn.