Gillingham striker could head out on loan to National League side

Gillingham could loan out striker Lewis Walker, as detailed in a report by KentOnline.

Gillingham may allow the attacker to head out the exit door on a temporary basis in the near future. He finds himself down the pecking order at Priestfield at the moment.

Walker, 24, is yet to feature for the League Two outfit so far this season. He is expected to get some minutes for the B team this evening against Dartford of the National League South.

As per KentOnline, there is a ‘possible’ loan move to an unnamed National League side on the cards.

Gillingham exit on the cards

A temporary exit for Walker would suit all parties involved. He would get some more minutes before eventually returning to Gillingham.

His chances of breaking into their team this term are slim due to competition for places. Neil Harris’ side have made an impressive start to the new campaign and are second in the table behind Notts County.

Walker started his career in non-league at Ilkeston Town before Derby County threw him a Football League lifeline in 2016. He then spent two years with the Rams, part of which he spent out on loan at Darlington to get some experience, before QPR snapped him up.

The forward went on to play four times for the R’s before leaving after a stint away in non-league at Aldershot Town. Italy then came calling and he had spells at Como and Athletic Carpi in Serie B and Serie C respectively.

Gillingham brought him in last July to add more competition and depth to his attacking department. However, he has struggled to make an impact in Kent so far and has made 27 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals.