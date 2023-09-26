Darren Moore’s stance on free transfer signings emerges after first Huddersfield Town game

Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore has ruled out the chances of signing any free agents, as per reporter Dom Howson.

Huddersfield Town salvaged a point late on in their first game under Darren Moore’s management. Yasin Ayari put Coventry City ahead in the first half last night and just when the hosts looked on course for three points, Michael Helik diverted home from close range in the 95th minute.

It extends the Terriers’ unbeaten run to four games and gives new boss Moore something to build on. Town now sit 17th in the Championship, four points clear of the drop at this early stage.

Despite the decent run and solid point at the CBS Arena, there are some concerns over the attacking prowess in Huddersfield Town’s ranks. None of the strikers have found goalscoring form just yet with midfielder Jack Rudoni and centre-back Helik tied on two goals as the club’s top scorers in the league so far.

The has led to some questions of a potential free agent move but now, as per reporter Howson, Moore has confirmed he won’t be dipping into the free transfer market.

2/2 Darren Moore has already ruled out dipping into the free agents market so he has got to work with the players he has until January. #htafc — Dom Howson (@domhowson) September 26, 2023

The current options

Delano Burgzorg and Josh Koroma started up top on Tuesday night with Moore opting for a 3-5-2. Kian Harratt and Kyle Hudlin came on off the bench while Pat Jones remained an unused substitute.

Danny Ward missed the game as he continues to work his way back to fitness after missing the last three games.

While Moore won’t be moving for a free agent to rectify the issues up top, you would think it’ll be on his radar heading into January unless one of the current options can stake a strong claim for holding down the spot. A goalscorer is needed if the Terriers are to stay in this division and time will tell if any of players already on the books can take up the mantle and find form.

With no free agents coming in, Moore will have a few months to work with his squad before deciding on what needs to be added this winter.