Bradford City man pushing to face former club Middlesbrough this evening

Bradford City’s Alex Pattison is hoping to feature against Middlesbrough this evening, as detailed in a report by the Telegraph & Argus.

Bradford City are in Carabao Cup action at home to the Michael Carrick’s side. They may welcome back their summer signing as he eyes some minutes against his former club.

Pattison, 26, has been out of action over recent weeks with a hamstring injury. He made the switch to Valley Parade in June from fellow League Two side Harrogate Town on a three-year deal.

As per the Telegraph & Argus, he is ‘pushing’ to play against Boro tonight. The Darlington-born man rose up through the academy of the Championship club earlier in his career.

Bradford hoping for boost

Bradford signed Pattison to bolster their options in the middle of the park. He impressed before picking up his injury and chipped in with three goals.

He was a regular for Boro at various youth levels but never made a senior appearance during his time on the books at the Riverside Stadium. Instead, he gained experience out on loan at York City and Yeovil Town.

Boro cut ties with him in 2019 and he subsequently spent a couple of years with the Chairboys before linking up with Harrogate Town. He then became a key player for Simon Weaver’s outfit and fired 19 goals in 86 outings in all competitions to land a switch to Bradford.

The Bantams will see their clash against Middlesbrough as one they can win. Progressing into the next round would boost their chances of facing a Premier League club which would be great financially.

Boro haven’t had the best of starts to the league campaign and have won only once so far this term. They reached the play-offs last season.