4-3-3: Predicted Leicester City XI to face Liverpool, doubt over key defender could lead to change

The72 provides the latest team news and predicted Leicester City XI as Enzo Maresca’s side gear up for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Leicester City have had a fantastic start to the 2023/24 campaign and they’ll be hoping to continue their impressive form in the Carabao Cup. The Foxes have won seven of eight Championship games thus far and now face Liverpool in the third round of the cup.

Last time out, Enzo Maresca’s side won 1-0 against Bristol City. Jamie Vardy scored the decisive goal to lift City to the top of the table on 21 points.

They face a tough test against Liverpool though. Jurgen Klopp often takes the chance to rotate in the early rounds of cup competitions but having won six of seven games across all competitions, the squad should be high on morale and confidence.

Leicester City team news

It has emerged that surrounds Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle, who has been a mainstay for Maresca in the early stages of the season. He was withdrawn from the Bristol City win at half-time and after leaving the game on crutches and in a brace, he will undergo a scan today.

Dennis Praet and Tom Cannon are expected to remain out for longer spells. Both have back injuries.

Predicted Leicester City XI

Hermansen (GK)

Pereira

Coady

Vestergaard

Justin

Winks

Casadei

Dewsbury-Hall

McAteer

Iheanacho

Mavididi

While Leicester City will look to field a strong team, it could be that Maresca takes the chance to make a couple of changes. Conor Coady could come in for his long-awaited debut after remaining an unused substitute in the last three games.

On the left, James Justin could be the ideal option to replace Doyle. Even if the injury to the latter isn’t too bad, he could benefit from a rest.

A change in midfield could see Cesare Casadei come in for a start. He’s only started once in the Championship with his only full 90 coming in the last round of this competition.

Last but not least, the options to rotate up top could see Kasey McAteer and Kelechi Iheanacho come in for Abdul Fattawu and Jamie Vardy respectively.

The game kicks off at Anfield at 19:45 tomorrow night.