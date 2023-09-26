3 reasons Sunderland should give full league debut to youngster with ‘wonderful future’ on Friday

Sunderland head to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Sunderland will look for a return to winning ways on Friday when they head to bottom club Sheffield Wednesday, who are yet to claim their first win of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Tony Mowbray’s Black Cats remain in 4th place of the table despite a 1-0 defeat at home to Cardiff City on Sunday, with Sunderland having lost just one of their last six in the Championship.

As ever, Mowbray will weigh up the best XI for Friday’s game, and given the weakened opposition, there could yet be a full league debut for Chris Rigg who the Sunderland boss says has a ‘wonderful future’ ahead of him.

The 16-year-old came off the bench for his league debut v Southampton earlier in the month, scoring as well to become the Black Cats’ youngest-ever scorer in league competitions.

Rigg can hurt Wednesday

Wednesday are poor. They look set to finish rock bottom of the Championship and so Sunderland will not only be expecting a win on Friday, but they could be expecting to score a few goals too.

Whilst a game at Hillsborough against a fairly physical Wednesday side could be a real baptism of fire for Rigg, he’s shown in his performances for the Black Cats that he’s a player who has pedigree at Championship level, and Mowbray will have to entrust him with a few start sooner or later; doing so against the worst team in the league make sense.

Getting to grips

Rigg was slowly introduced into the first-team fold last season, then more so in the pre-season, and now he seems like he could eventually become a regular feature.

Mowbray has named him on the bench for the last three Championship outings, albeit without giving him an appearance, and so Rigg is certainly getting up to speed with the Championship and with the first-team.

A start on Friday could come at the perfect time for Rigg.

Keeping competition rife

Sunderland have a lot of good players in the attacking midfield and wide department; Alex Pritchard, Abdoullah Ba, Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, and Jobe Bellingham to name the bulk of them.

With a long-haul Championship campaign ahead though, and some congested fixtures before the October international break, Mowbray might fancy some rotation.

And rotation keeps competition rife. Rigg could come in and give a decent performance which would keep the likes of Ba, Clarke, and Roberts on their toes.