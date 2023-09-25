Sidelined West Brom man could be out for a few more months, says specialist

West Brom man Adam Reach looks like he could return to action before the end of the year, says injury specialist Dr Rajpal Brar.

West Brom have a few names on the sidelines right now. Josh Maja recently joined the list of injured names at The Hawthorns, with Reach, Daryl Dike, and Martin Kelly currently nursing longer-term injuries as well.

Reach missed the end of last season through injury but made his return in pre-season. But it was a brief return; Reach sustained a seemingly serious quad injury and he’s been sidelined since.

And speaking to West Brom News, injury specialist Dr Brar has revealed that Reach looks like he could be back in action at the end of the year.

He said:

“His injury is a recurrence of a quadriceps injury that first occurred in April. It sounds like his return timeline is targeted for somewhere in December so mid to late November for light training could be a reasonable goal.

“Considering he had surgery recently, he’s likely taking it quite easy for the next coming days.”

Reach, 30, joined West Brom as a free agent ahead of the 2021/22 season. He’s since made 52 Championship outings for the Baggies but only 18 of those came in the last campaign, with Reach struggling with injury.

During the 2021/22 campaign, Reach made 34 Championship outings for the Baggies, scoring two and assisting two more.

West Brom woes…

It’s not been a great year for the Baggies. They missed out on the top six last season, had a testing summer in the transfer window, and they’ve started this seaosn fairly slow.

Carlos Corberan’s side sit in 13th place of the Championship table as things stand; winless in four and having drawn their last three.

Reach, whilst he’s not a vital player for the club, will be a useful addition when he eventually returns. He’s a player who can play in a number of roles across the pitch and with other injuries in the side, that kind of versatility is key.

West Brom return to action v Preston North End this weekend.