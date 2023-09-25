Tranmere Rovers to snap up departed Sheffield United pair, says reporter

Tranmere Rovers are poised to land Jean Belehouan and Joe Starbuck following their departures from Sheffield United, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Tranmere Rovers are looking to bolster their ranks by snapping up the pair on free transfers. Former Blades boss Nigel Adkins is currently in caretaker charge of the Birkenhead club after they sacked Ian Dawes.

Belehouan, 23, cut ties with Sheffield United after their promotion to the Premier League last season. Meanwhile, Starbuck, 21, was also released by the South Yorkshire outfit.

Reporter Pete O’Rourke has claimed on X that the duo are ‘set’ to move to Prenton Park (see below). The Whites beat Accrington Stanley 2-0 over the weekend after two goals by midfielder Josh Hawkes.

Tranmere Rovers are set to sign former Sheffield United duo Jean Belehouan and Joe Starbuck on free transfers. #trfc #SUFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) September 25, 2023

Tranmere double deal

Tranmere could see Belehouan and Starbuck as two players who would add more competition and depth to their ranks. They are both young and have the potential to grow and develop in the future.

Adkins is an experienced manager and will be aiming to guide the Whites up the League Two table. As well as Sheffield United, he has also had stints in the dugout in the past at Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading, Hull City and Charlton Athletic.

Belehouan had a trial at AFC Wimbledon in the summer, as per journalist Edmund Brack, but the Dons decided not to hand him a deal. The French defender spent seven years on the books at Manchester United before crossing the Pennines to join the Blades in 2017.

He didn’t make a senior appearance during his six years at Bramall Lane though. However, he did gain experience out on loan at Farsley Celtic and FC Halifax Town.

As for Starbuck, he signed for Sheffield United in 2021 for Grimsby Town but also didn’t manage to break into the team. The midfielder was shipped out to Kidderminster Harriers and Boston United before his release.