‘Tough first game for Moore’ – Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash tonight.

Coventry City welcome Huddersfield Town to the CBS Arena in the Championship on Monday night as they continue their search for form.

The Sky Blues have had a tough start to the season after a busy summer transfer window. Coming into tonight’s game they sit down in 19th with just one win in seven games. They’ve been one of the division’s draw specialists at this stage, with four games ending level so far.

As for Huddersfield Town, they’ll be looking to preserve a three-game unbeaten run as new boss Darren Moore leads his side for the first time since taking over from Neil Warnock.

The Terriers occupy 17th having collected eight points from seven games thus far. They drew 2-2 with Stoke City in Warnock’s last game and fans will be hoping Moore can build on the work done by the legendary former boss.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s tough to predict just what we’ll get from Huddersfield in their first game under new boss Moore. However, the appointment does feel like a good fit. Like Warnock, Moore is a fantastic motivator and knows just how to get his squad into a positive mindset when the odds might be stacked against them.

“Away to Coventry might’ve been one many would view as a tougher game before the season but their early form hasn’t been great. It seems the new-look squad is still taking time to get on the same wavelength but make no bones about it, this is still a tough first game for Moore.

“I think I can see the visitors snatching a point though. I’ll say 1-1.”

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 1-1

Luke Phelps

“Moore to Huddersfield Town is a very interesting one. It’s a tough gig to take on after Wednesday, but fair play to him for jumping back into the game.

“And Coventry City away is a very tough opening game. The Sky Blues have started poorly and they’ll see this game as a chance to get back to winning ways, but they’ll be going up against a rather unknown quantity with this being Moore’s first game.

“I can see Huddersfield shutting up shop tonight and doing their best to avoid defeat in Moore’s first game. It should be a scrappy one, but I’ll back the Terriers for a point.”

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 1-1