‘They definitely have a chance’ – Liverpool vs Leicester City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Liverpool vs Leicester City prediction ahead of the Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday.

Liverpool host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, with a new-look Foxes side looking to test themselves against Premier League opposition.

Enzo Maresca left Manchester City’s coaching staff to take charge of Leicester in the summer. Since then, he’s overseen seven wins from eight league games to find his side in 1st place of the Championship table.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool meanwhile sit in 2nd place of the Premier League table after an unbeaten start to the season, with the Reds winning 3-1 against West Ham in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Leicester City are looking very good right now. They’re very organised and they’ve taken well to Maresca’s ideas, and the Foxes will certainly be a new challenge for Liverpool.

“But Klopp’s side will of course be the favourites here. He’ll no doubt make changes to the side but it’ll still be a very formidable Liverpool side on Wednesday night.

“Leicester will certainly make it tough and they definitely have a chance of progressing in the cup. But I think Liverpool get though this one in the end.”

Liverpool vs Leicester City prediction: 2-0

James Ray

“Klopp likes to make the most of his squad in the early rounds of cup competitions and even though Leicester are going to provide a decent test on Wednesday night, I still think the hosts will have enough to progress to the fourth round.

“Liverpool have started well this season and they’ll be keen to keep the momentum going against the Foxes.

“For Maresca and co, this is a challenge they should be relishing. We’re seeing in the early stages of this season that they’re arguably the strongest side in the Championship, so it’ll be intriguing to see just how they fare against a truly top side.

“I think the Foxes will keep themselves in the tie for much of the game but Liverpool’s quality should shine through.”

Liverpool vs Leicester City prediction: 3-1