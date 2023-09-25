Swansea City monitoring Sheffield Wednesday loan man after failed transfer window bid

Swansea City have been keeping tabs on John Buckley’s progress on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, as detailed in a report by Swansea Independent.

Swansea City lodged a £3million bid to sign the midfielder from Blackburn Rovers in the last transfer window according to The Star. However, he ended up moving to Hillsborough on a temporary basis.

Buckley, 23, has since played three times for the Owls. They are struggling in the Championship following their promotion from League One and haven’t won yet.

Swansea Independent claim the Swans have ‘monitored’ his time in South Yorkshire so far. He remains under contract with his parent club until June 2027.

Swansea keeping an eye on midfielder

Swansea may have seen Buckley as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park before the deadline earlier this month. However, a switch to Wales wasn’t to be.

The Mancunian has been on the books at Blackburn for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He was a regular for the Lancashire outfit at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team back in 2019.

He has since made 130 appearances for Rovers in all competitions to date and has scored nine goals. Jon Dahl Tomasson didn’t have him in his plans for this campaign though, hence why he was allowed to head out the exit door.

Buckley’s long-term future at Ewood Park is in the air and his immediate focus will be on helping Sheffield Wednesday pick up some more points after their dire run of form recently. Pressure is mounting on Xisco Munoz already after he was chosen as the man to replace Darren Moore.

Swansea beat the Owls 3-0 last time out to boost their confidence. Next up for Michael Duff’s men is an away trip to Millwall.