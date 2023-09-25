‘Must now be on thin ice’ – Journalist assesses Alex Neil’s Stoke City situation after Hull defeat

Stoke City suffered another defeat in the Championship yesterday, losing 3-1 at home to Hull City.

Stoke City welcomed Hull City in the Championship yesterday. And it was another defeat for Alex Neil’s side who’ve now lost four of their last five in the Championship, with just seven points from their opening eight games of the season.

It comes after a busy summer transfer window which saw the Potters sign nearly 20 new players. But despite the influx of new talent, Stoke are yet to show any real signs of improvement, and question marks over Neil’s management are starting to be raised.

And journalist Darren Witcoop has had his say on the Scot, tweeting yesterday:

“Alex Neil must now be on thin ice at Stoke. Looked like he was assembling a decent squad there but something is amiss. Neil (47.9%) has a worse loss percentage as Stoke manager in Champ games than Nathan Jones (47.1%).”

Neil left Sunderland to take charge of Stoke in August last year. He endured a mixed 2022/23 season with the club but showed signs of promise in the second half of the campaign, with many expecting Stoke to flourish after a busy summer.

In total, Neil has overseen 53 matches as Stoke City boss, having won just 18 of those to find himself with a win percentage of just 33.96%; his lowest ever as a manager.

Since 2000, only Steve Cotterill (23.08%), Paul Lambert (13.33%), Gary Rowett (31.03%) and Nathan Jones (15.79%) have boasted a worse win percentage than Neil.

Who next for Stoke City?

Neil now seems to be on a bit of a tightrope at Stoke City. Every game could be crucial in securing his future at the club, and unfortunately for him, he’s got two tough away games coming up.

Stoke head to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night before heading to Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.

The Potters then have a home game v Southampton in midweek next week, before a trip to Leiecster City ahead of the international break, which could be the perfect time for the Potters to change maagaers; should they need to do so.