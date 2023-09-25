‘Right up for the challenge’ – Bradford City vs Middlesbrough prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bradford City vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday.

Bradford City welcome Championship outfit Middlesbrough to Valley Parade tomorrow night, with the two teams going head-to-head in the Carabao Cup.

Mark Hughes’ Bradford side have beaten Accrington Staley and Wrexham to make it to this round, going into tomorrow’s game on the back of a 4-1 win at Newport County in League Two.

Middlesbrough meanwhile have been poor this season.

It’s another former Manchester United player in Michael Carrick in the dugout tomorrow, and he also sees his side go into this one on the back a win; a 2-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday which is Boro’s first in the Championship this season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is definitely a potential banana skin for Middlesbrough. Expect Carrick to make a few changes to the side and expect Bradford to be right up for the challenge of being the underdog.

“And after a tough start to the season, the Bantams seem to be solidifying in their results. That win for Middlesbrough though will be a huge relief for them, so they’ll have a new lease of confidence too.

“This one could be a very intriguing one and to be honest, I really fancy Bradford to nick a win here. I’ll say 1-0.”

Bradford City vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“While Middlesbrough have been struggling this season and could rotate the ranks, I still feel they’ve got enough to avoid a slip up here. Bradford haven’t been particularly special themselves. although a five-game unbeaten run in the league including three draws shows they can be a tough side to beat.

“Carrick could shuffle the ranks but given the lack of form, that could actually work in their favour. There will be players keen to make a point, potential posing problems for the hosts.

“I’ll back Bradford to get a goal to keep them in the game but Boro should claim the win.”

Bradford City vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-3