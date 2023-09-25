‘Really poor this season’ – Salford City vs Burnley prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Salford City vs Burnley prediction ahead of the Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday.

Salford City welcome Premier League side Burnley to the Peninsula Stadium tomorrow night. The Ammies head into the game on the back of their 3-2 loss away at Harrogate Town last time out.

Pressure is mounting on Neil Wood after their slow start to the new season in League Two. They are 21st in the table having picked up only seven points from nine games.

However, their upcoming clash against the Clarets will be a welcome distraction from league football and a chance to cause a shock. Vincent Kompany’s side themselves have also been in poor form recently and haven’t won yet.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Salford have been really poor this season and Neil Wood is under serious pressure already. However, a win against Burnley in the Carabao Cup could boost his chances of keeping his job for the time being.

“The Ammies will be under no illusion as to how tricky their test against Burnley will be. They can take confidence from the fact they beat Leeds United on penalties in the last round but this is likely to be a step too far for the League Two side.

“This game is an opportunity for Vincent Kompany to give some fringe players and youngsters a run out and they should be too strong for their opponents.”

Salford City vs Burnley prediction: 0-2

James Ray

“Cup competitions can throw up surprises but in this one, I can’t see us getting one. Salford are in really poor form at the moment and even with the home crowd behind them, Burnley could put a few past them here.

“The Clarets aren’t in great form either and have struggled upon their return to the Premier League. Realistically though, they could rotate the ranks here and would still be big favourites to book their place in the next round.

“If Salford play as they have recently, this should be plain sailing for an attacking team like Kompany’s Burnley.”

Salford City vs Burnley prediction: 0-4