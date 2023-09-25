‘Really poor this season’ – Bournemouth vs Stoke City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction ahead of the Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday.

Premier League strugglers Bournemouth welcome Championship strugglers Stoke City in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Cherries are yet to pick up a win in the Premier League this season and currently find themselves in 17th, whilst Stoke City sit in 20th place of the Championship table after losing four of their last five in the league.

Bournemouth beat Swansea City in their opening game of the Carabao Cup, whilst the Potters have beaten Championship rivals West Brom and Rotherham United to reach this round.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Both these teams have been poor this season. But Bournemouth especially will view this as a chance to get a win and build some confidence.

“How any changes either side will make remains to be seen. Stoke certainly have depth after their busy summer and Alex Neil might use the game to test out some new players or a new set up.

“But the Potters have been really poor this season and I think Bournemouth’s Premier League quality will shine through in this one.”

Bournemouth vs Stoke City prediction: 3-1

James Ray

“While Bournemouth still don’t have a Premier League win to their name this season, I feel they’ll make pretty easy work of Stoke. The Potters really aren’t looking good at all at the moment and given the level of investment over the summer, it won’t be long before questions are asked of the management team.

“Both sides are struggling for form but the gap in quality between the top-flight at the Championship could be on show here.

“I’ll back the hosts to claim a pretty comfortable win, booking their place in the fourth round.”

Bournemouth vs Stoke City prediction: 2-0