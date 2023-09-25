‘Potential for an upset’ – Lincoln City vs West Ham prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Lincoln City vs West Ham prediction ahead of the Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday.

League One hopefuls Lincoln City welcome West Ham to Sincil Bank on Wednesday night, in the third round of this season’s Carabao Cup.

The Imps have already beaten Premier League opposition in the cup this season, overcoming Sheffield United to book themselves a test against David Moyes’ side.

West Ham sit in 7th place of the Premier League table despite defeat at Liverpool yesterday, with this game being the Hammers’ first in the Carabao Cup this season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Lincoln City have a history of beating Premier League teams in cup competitions, and for West Ham, this will prove to be a very difficult game.

“Expect Moyes to make some changes for West Ham with his side playing in Europe this season, and should he field a fairly inexperienced or make-shift side, it’ll play into the Imps’ hands.

“Lincoln have a very formidable record at home and I think this will be a very interesting game. But West Ham are in the Premier League for a reason, and I reckon they’ll edge this one in the end.”

Lincoln City vs West Ham prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“I’m going to be backing West Ham to get the win here. That said, I do think there is the potential for an upset here.

“The Hammers are looking strong but Moyes should be taking the chance to rotate the ranks. They’ve got a lot of games to play this season, so resting key players and fielding some fringe players seems logical against a League One team.

“The Imps are a formidable side at home and have shown a liking for an upset over the years. Kennedy and co will be determined to see their side go toe-to-toe with West Ham but, as the Premier League team, the visitors should have too much for them.”

Lincoln City vs West Ham prediction: 0-2