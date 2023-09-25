Middlesbrough to be without new defender for Bradford City tie after three consecutive starts

Middlesbrough defender Rav van den Berg is set to miss the Carabao Cup game against Bradford City, Michael Carrick has confirmed.

Middlesbrough recruited youngster van den Berg during the summer transfer window, bringing him in from PEC Zwolle. He’s spent the majority of his short career to date as a centre-back but the versatile talent has made four starts at right-back this season.

The 19-year-old has started the last three Championship games for Carrick’s Boro. After playing the full 90 minus against Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday, he came off with just under 20 minutes left in the win over Southampton at the weekend.

Now, with Bradford City awaiting them in the cup on Tuesday, an update has emerged on the promising Dutchman.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Carrick has said this game will likely come too soon for van den Berg after he felt a pain at the top of his hamstring. The full extent of the injury is not known just yet, with Carrick saying:

“We’re still having a look at Rav.

“He had a pain at the top of his hamstring. We’ll give him an extra day or two to see exactly where he’s at. We’ll have to wait and see, but Bradford probably comes a bit too quick for him.”

Who could Middlesbrough field?

Tommy Smith is still working his way back to full fitness so while he’d be the leading contender to take a place in the team, it could be that he’s not risked just yet. Anfernee Dijksteel is a bit further back in his recovery, so he’ll be sidelined too.

Carrick could dip into the academy for an option on the right or one of his versatile players could fill in. Paddy McNair can play in just about any defensive position, so it could be that he comes into the team. Deal Fry and Darragh Lenihan are natural centre-backs but have filled in on the right before when needed.

The hope will be that van den Berg’s niggle is nothing more serious than that, allowing him to return sooner rather than later.