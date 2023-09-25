Middlesbrough maintain clear position over Michael Carrick’s future after internal talks last week

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has maintained the unwavering support of the club after conversations were held within last week, as per The Athletic.

Middlesbrough have had a tough start to the 2023/24 campaign. The highs of last season saw manager Carrick heralded as one of the EFL’s most promising emerging bosses but after going winless in their first seven games, questions were being asked of the former Manchester United caretaker boss.

At the weekend though, Boro claimed a huge victory. They beat an out-of-form Southampton 2-1 at home with Jonny Howson’s second-half spot-kick proving the difference after the two went into the break level.

Now, in a report from The Athletic this morning, it has emerged internal conversations led to a unanimous feeling that Carrick was still very much backed by the Middlesbrough hierarchy.

Carrick retains the unwavering support of the club and after the win at the weekend, you have to think that feeling is only strengthened. As such, there is no intention to make a change.

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

The man to lead Middlesbrough

While the early form led to inevitable criticisms of Carrick, large chunks of the fan base has maintained support for the boss. The backing of the board certainly isn’t just at an internal level.

Middlesbrough lost some vital players over the summer, be it through sales or expiring loans. Not all replacements have had the impact hoped just yet but with this win now under the belt, fingers crossed this is something Carrick and co can build on again.

Many have backed Boro for similar success this season but the slow start has certainly dented their ambitions. They embarked on a fantastic rise up the division in the previous campaign though, so perhaps Carrick can lead his side on a similar march up the Championship table this time around.