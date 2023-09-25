Leicester City boss Maresca discusses injury to Manchester City loan man Callum Doyle

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca says that Manchester City loan man Callum Doyle is set to undergo a scan on a knee injury today.

Leicester City moved into 1st place of the Championship table after winning 1-0 at home to Bristol City on Saturday, courtesy of a goal from Jamie Vardy.

Enzo Maresca’s side have won seven of their opening eight league games to find themsleves tied on 21 points with Ipswich Town in 2nd, but ahead of the Tractor Boys on goal difference.

Saturday’s game at the King Power though saw Manchester City loan man Doyle forced off at half-time. After the game, Maresca gave this update on the 19-year-old:

“He had a problem in his knee. On Monday, they are going to scan him. Hopefully it’s nothing because it would be a big loss.”

Maresca raided former club City for the loan signing of Doyle in the summer. The centre-back has been playing on the left-side of defence for the Foxes, having played every minute of every game up until Saturday.

A blow for Leicester City

Leicester City have looked very good this season. Their summer signings are all pulling their weight and Doyle has been especially useful.

He’s showing why he’s so highly-rated at Manchester City and why Leicester worked so hard to bring him in this summer, with his performances in an unnatural left-back position having been impressive.

And should he have sustained a serious injury then it’ll come as a huge blow to both the club and the player, with Doyle gaining some quality experience playing or the Foxes this season.

Manchester City will surely be sweating over the injury and so too will Maresca. There is however an international break coming up and that could give Doyle a perfect resting point to get back to fitness if he has sustained an injury.

Leicester City return to action v Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday