‘Knew he was going to score’ – Hull City boss hails 28-year-old as he bounces back from Leeds United miss

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has heaped praise on Adama Traore after his goal against Stoke City.

Hull City won 3-1 away at the Bet365 Stadium and the Mali international was on the scoresheet. Aaron Connolly and Regan Slater scored the other goals for the visitors.

Traore, 28, missed a golden chance for the Tigers in their last home outing against Leeds United. However, he has bounced back in impressive fashion.

Rosenior has said, as per Tigers +: “I knew he was going to score after what happened on Wednesday, he’s a top player. It’s a fantastic finish from him. I’ve got players in good form at the moment.

“He really felt it, he felt the miss. We had a laugh and a joke about it in the team meeting a couple of days later after it settled down. Good players are in positions to score and Adama has that ability. He’s been excellent since he’s come back from injury.”

Key player for Hull

Traore is an important player for Hull and provides great competition and depth for them, whether he starts or comes off the bench. There is no doubting his quality and his goal against Stoke will give him confidence to go on and get more.

His miss against Leeds was disappointing for him but he will feel like he has made amends now. The Tigers are now 4th in the Championship table after their impressive start to the new season.

They haven’t lost since the opening day and are unbeaten in their last seven outings after their victory against the Potters. It was rather comfortable for them in the end and they will be eager to keep their form going at home to Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Hull signed Traore last year from Hatayspor but he was ruled out for the first-half of last term through injury and had to wait until late February before making his debut. The former Lille and AS Monaco man has since made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire outfit and has chipped in with a couple of goals.