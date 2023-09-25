‘In for a tight game’ – Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United prediction ahead of the Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday night.

Mansfield Town come into their midweek game against Peterborough United looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. The Stags are yet to lose in any competition, overcoming Sheffield Wednesday on penalties to progress to this round.

Nigel Clough’s side have four wins and five draws to their name in nine League Two games, leaving them in 3rd.

As for the Posh, they’ve drawn two and won once in their last three League One outings after losing three in a row. They drew with Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, leaving them in 8th.

Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough United have beaten Swindon Town and Portsmouth to progress to the third round.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“As the League One side, Posh will be the favourites coming into this one. They have take the chance to rotate the ranks in this competition though and with Mansfield Town proving a tough side to beat, we could be in for a tight game here.

“The hosts have shown they’ve got goals in them and against a shuffled backline, they could find some success against Peterborough. I do think the visitors have shown they’ve got the depth going forward to score goals even with a rotated frontline.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this goes all the way to penalties. If it does, I back the League One side to get it done.”

Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United prediction: 2-2 (Posh win on penalties)

Harry Mail

“Nigel Clough is doing a great job at Mansfield and they are serious promotion contenders in League Two this season. They are also unbeaten so far and are an organised and well-drilled outfit.

“The Stags will see this as a game they can win and although they are a league below Peterborough, I can see their momentum swaying the match in their favour in this cup clash.

“The Posh are a strong side and will be a real test for Clough’s side but if they play the way they have been over recent weeks, the hosts could find themselves in the next round.”

Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United prediction: 1-0