How’s Tyler Roberts faring at Birmingham City following his summer exit from Leeds United?

Leeds United sold Tyler Roberts to Birmingham City in the summer transfer window, with the Welshman being one of a number of new signings at St Andrew’s.

Leeds United had a bit of a summer exodus following their relegation from the Premier League. Roberts was one of 15 players who were either sold or loaned out by the club, with Roberts joining Birmingham City for a reported fee of below £750,000.

In five years at Elland Road, Roberts made 108 total appearances, scoring nine and assisting 10 more along the way, having been a part of the 2019/20 promotion-winning team.

Life after Leeds United…

Unfortunately for Roberts, injury has kept him sidelined since the opening day of the season.

He started and played 60 minutes of the opening day draw v Swansea City. He was rested for the following game v Cheltenham Town in the Carabao Cup and then sustained a calf injury in the final training session before the next Championship game v Leeds United.

It was a calf injury that limited Roberts during a loan spell with QPR last season. And Blues boss John Eustace said that he hoped to have Roberts back within three to four weeks; but almost two months later, he’s not made his return.

The latest on Roberts is that Eustace is reluctant to rush him back, with the 24-year-old still a few weeks away and looking set to return after next months international break.

Roberts has often been plagued by injuries. But he proved that he’s a very talented player at Leeds United and in glimpses at QPR last time round, and if he can put a run of games together for Birmingham City, they’ll see how good a player he is too.