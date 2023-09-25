How’s Jake Livermore faring at Watford following his summer exit from West Brom?

West Brom let Jake Livermore leave as a free agent at the end of last season, with the former Spurs man later joining Championship rivals Watford.

Livermore, 33, spent six years at West Brom, making 216 total appearances for the club, with many of those coming as captain.

The midfielder had steadily fallen out of favour at The Hawthorns though, making just 17 Championship appearances in the 2022/23 campaign.

The time came for him and the club to part ways at the end of last season and Livermore eventually joined Valerien Ismael’s Watford on a one-year deal.

Life after West Brom

Livermore has so far made four total appearances for the Hornets, with three of those coming in the Championship.

But the former Baggies skipper has managed just the one start for Ismael’s side and he hasn’t featured in any of the last five now; he was an unused substitute in four but was left out of the side that lost to Leeds United on Saturday.

Watford have had a fairly mixed start to the 2023/24 campaign. They currently sit in 16th place of the Championship table having claimed just nine points from their opening eight in the league.

So for Livermore, life at Watford hasn’t been all too great so far. He’s struggling to get in the side and his side are struggling to get points on the board.

But it’s still very early in the campaign. Livermore remains a very experienced and proven player, especially at Championship level, and he could yet have an important role to play for the Hornets.

Watford return to action v Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend, whilst West Brom face Preston North End.