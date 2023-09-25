How’s Harvey Barnes faring at Newcastle United following his summer exit from Leicester City?

Newcastle United signed Harvey Barnes from Leicester City in the summer.

Newcastle United signed Barnes from Leicester City for a reported fee of £39million in the summer, following the 25-year-old’s impressive 2022/23 season in the Premier League.

The Foxes academy graduate scored 13 goals in the Premier League despite Leicester City’s eventual relegation, with him and James Maddison pocketing Enzo Maresca’s side a lot of money in the summer transfer window.

In total, Barnes made 187 appearances for Leicester City, scoring 45 and assisting 32 after making his debut way back in the 2016/17 campaign.

Barnes at Newcastle United

Barnes was one of a number of exciting signings for Newcastle United in the summer. But Eddie Howe’s side have started the season fairly slow, albeit having thumped Sheffield United 8-0 at Bramall Lane yesterday.

And Barnes has so far featured in all six of Newcastle’s opening Premier League games this season, though five of those appearances have been as a late substitute.

The former Leicester favourite grabbed himself a debut goal in the opening day win over Aston Villa, with Barnes also having an assist to his name; he came off the bench at the San Siro earlier this month when Newcastle played AC Milan in the Champions League as well.

Barnes though appears to have sustained a fairly serious injury. He started the game v Sheffield United yesterday but was brought off after just 11 minutes, with Howe going on to say that it doesn’t look good for the Englishman.

So Barnes could now face a spell on the sidelines which for him and Newcastle is obviously a blow. He’s proved to be a useful player so far and he could well have gotten in on the goals yesterday, which could’ve given pushed him up the pecking order at St James’ Park.

All in all though, it looks like Barnes will go on to be a very good signing for Newcastle United.