Free agent joins new club after Cardiff City exit

Haverfordwest County have signed Aidan MacNamara following his departure from Cardiff City, as announced by their official club website.

Cardiff City made the tough decision to cut ties with the versatile youngster at the end of last season. He has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

MacNamara, who can across the defence or in midfield, is a product of the Bluebirds’ academy. The 19-year-old has penned a deal until the end of the season with his new club.

Haverfordwest County boss Tony Pennock has said: “I saw Aidan player a number of times last season for Cardiff, he can play in a number of positions. With the number of defenders and utility players we’ve got out injured at the moment, I think it was a position we needed to fill.”

New home for departed Cardiff man

Cardiff opted against offering MacNamara a contract extension when his previous deal expired at the end of June. He wasn’t the only player that they announced would be leaving on their retained list in the summer, with fellow prospects such as Jac Clay, Taylor Jones, Sebastian Kristensen, Jack Leahy, Lennon Peake and Owen Pritchard also heading out the exit door.

The Welshmen rose up through the ranks of the Bluebirds and was a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years. However, he never made a first-team appearance for the Championship outfit and didn’t get loaned out anywhere either.

He has left behind a Cardiff side who are enjoying life under Turkish boss Erol Bulut at the moment. They are 7th in the table and are only outside the play-offs on goal difference after their late win away at Sunderland over the weekend courtesy of defender Mark McGuinness’ winner at the Stadium of Light.

MacNamara’s switch to Haverfordwest County gives him a chance to get regular game time under his belt which is what he needs. The Cymru Premier club played in the Europa Conference League play-offs back in July but lost to B36 Tórshavn.