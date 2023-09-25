‘Could concede a few again’ – Fulham vs Norwich City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Fulham vs Norwich City prediction ahead of the Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday night.

Fulham welcome Norwich City to Craven Cottage this week after playing out a draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Marco Silva’s Cottagers now have two wins, two draws and two defeats to their name in six Premier League games. They set up the tie with the Canaries and booked their place in the third round with a penalty shootout win over Tottenham Hotspur in the previous round in August.

As for Norwich City, their early season form has faltered and they’re in need of a return to winning ways.

They’ve lost three of their last four Championship games, seeing them lose ground on the leading pack and drop down to 8th. David Wagner’s men were on the end of a humiliating 6-2 defeat to Plymouth Argyle last time out, with Adam Idah scoring both their goals.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Fulham have got some issues to resolve and are lacking consistency, I can see them extending Norwich’s struggles on Wednesday.

“The gap between the Championship and Premier League is looking wider and wider and while there are upsets and top EFL teams who can bridge that gap, I don’t see it happening here. Fulham are struggling for goals but after such a dismal defensive display from Norwich at the weekend, they could concede a few again here.

“I’ll back Fulham to get this done in fairly routine fashion.”

Fulham vs Norwich City prediction: 3-1

Luke Phelps

“How Norwich conceded six at Plymouth, I’ll never know. Plymouth are a good side, yes, but Norwich went into it on the back of a decent performance vs Leicester City beforehand, so it certainly seems like quite an anomalous result.

“And after results like that, teams often shut up shop in the next game, and so I think this one will be tighter than most think.

“Fulham are now a very established and impressive Premier League team. They have good depth too, so they could rotate and still put out a very strong XI.

“I think Fulham win this one, but narrowly.”

Fulham vs Norwich City prediction: 1-0