Charlton Athletic man edging closer to full fitness ahead of Shrewsbury Town trip

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said Tennai Watson is edging closer to being able to start.

Charlton Athletic swooped to land the defender on deadline day on a free transfer. The right-back cut ties with MK Dons at the end of last season following their relegation to League Two.

Watson, 26, spent the summer weighing up his next move in the game. He ended up penning a two-year deal at The Valley.

Appleton has provided this fitness update regarding the new recruit, as per London News Online: “I think he is (nearly ready to start games) and that’s what sometimes gets missed in all of it. We’ve got James (Abankwah), who is a centre-back, playing at right-back – we didn’t really have that many options in those areas because Tennai isn’t ready to start, or certainly wasn’t before today.”

Getting Watson up to full fitness will be a boost for Charlton. He will give them another option to pick from in defence which is handy as the fixtures start to come thick and fast.

The full-back rose up through the academy ranks at Reading and was a regular for the Royals at various youth levels before going on to make nine appearances for their senior team. He also had loan spells away from the Berkshire outfit at Coventry City and AFC Wimbledon to get some experience under his belt.

Watson was snapped up on a permanent basis by MK Dons in 2021 and went on to become a key player during his time in Buckinghamshire. He played 70 games in all competitions before heading out the exit door.

Charlton have acquired a player who is experienced in the Football League and who will be eager to return to the Championship one day following his brief taste of football at that level with Reading as a youngster. The Addicks are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Shrewsbury.

Appleton has picked up four points from his opening two games after taking over from Dean Holden. His side are 16th in the table.