‘Build some confidence’ – Exeter City vs Luton Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Exeter City vs Luton Town prediction ahead of the Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday.

Exeter City welcome Premier League new boys Luton Town to St James Park in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night. The Grecians will be looking to bounce back from their 3-0 loss away at Oxford United over the weekend.

It has been a decent start to the new League One season for the Devon outfit. They are currently 6th in the table after picking up 16 points from their opening nine games.

Luton were promoted to the top flight last term after beating Coventry City in the Championship play-off final on penalties at Wembley. However, it has been a tough start to the campaign for the Hatters and they have only a single point under their belt from their first five outings.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Despite their loss away at Oxford last time out, I have been impressed by Exeter this season. Gary Caldwell has them well organised and they will be quietly confident about making the top six.

“This cup clash is a chance for the Grecians to cause an upset against a Premier League side. However, beating Luton may be a step too far.

“The Hatters have players who can hurt League One opposition and although they have been finding it tough in the Premier League so far, they will see this game as one they can win and build some confidence from. It won’t be easy for Rob Edwards’ side but they should get the job done.”

Exeter City vs Luton Town prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“It’s been a tough start to life in the Premier League for Luton Town but they claimed their first point at the weekend and with a cup clash against EFL opposition up next, they should be hopeful of claiming a win here.

“Exeter can’t be viewed as an easy game though. Despite the difference in quality between the top-flight and League One, this does feel like the sort of game we could see an upset in.

“I do think the Hatters will avoid slipping up here though. Exeter could snatch a goal to keep them in the game but I think it’ll be the visitors who progress here. I’ll say 3-1.”

Exeter City vs Luton Town prediction: 1-3