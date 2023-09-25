Bristol City unlikely to sign ex-Aston Villa striker despite recent trial outing

Bristol City have taken free agent striker Caleb Chukwuemeka on trial but he is unlikely to be offered a contract, as per Bristol Live.

Bristol City and all clubs in the EFL are able to make moves for free agents if they want to add to their ranks outside the transfer window. Many look to do so if they’ve missed out on bolstering a certain position during the window while some look to sign youngsters following their summer exits from top clubs.

It seems the Robins have been looking at doing the latter after fielding striker Chukwuemeka for their U21s.

Bristol City named a trialist in the starting XI for their U21s game against Ipswich Town, a game they won 2-0.

Now, Bristol Live says that 21-year-old Chukwuemeka was the unnamed striker. However, after bringing him in on trial with their youngsters, it is said that the club are unlikely to offer him a deal at Ashton Gate.

No Bristol City deal

Chukwuemeka came through Northampton Town’s academy alongside brother Carney, who now plays for Chelsea. They then moved to Villa, who Caleb left in the summer.

The youngster has spent time on loan in the EFL before, enduring a spell with League Two side Crawley Town last season. The Austrian-born forward wasn’t able to score in his 14 outings for the Red Devils, providing one assist.

While the Bristol City trial looks as though it won’t bare any fruit, Chukwuemeka could be a shrewd pickup for a team further down the ladder. He’s got senior experience to his name and a record of seven goals and eight assists in 12 games for Villa’s U21s shows he can be both impactful and productive going forward.

However, as he searches for his new club, it won’t be Ashton Gate where he settles it seems after this trial period.