Blackburn Rovers man ‘will be out for a while’, says Tomasson

Blackburn Rovers’ Ryan Hedges is set to undergo a scan on an injury sustained in the 4-3 defeat v Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers headed to Portman Road on Saturday, for a Championship clash with the impressive Ipswich Town.

And it proved to be an enthralling game between two very attacking sides; Ipswich found themselves 3-1 in front at half-time with Arnor Sigurdsson on the scoresheet for Rovers, and Sammie Szmodics pulled it back to 3-3 with 25 minutes to play.

But the home side scored a 79th minute winner to leave Rovers in 14th place of the Championship table after what’s been a tough start to the new season.

And the game has also brought about a new injury concern for Tomasson who saw Hedges forced off soon after coming on at half-time, with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Speaking to the club, Tomasson said of Hedges:

“He’s injured and he will be out for a while. I don’t know how long at the moment, but it didn’t look great to be honest.

“We’ll need to wait and see on the medical report and he will probably get a scan on Monday, but he could be out for a bit of time.”

The 28-year-old Welshman has featured eight times for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this season, scoring one and assisting one.

A blow for Blackburn Rovers

Hedges showed last time round that he’s a very useful player for Blackburn Rovers, and he looked set to really kick on for the club.

But a tough start for Rovers gets even tougher with this injury. Tomasson already has a few important players on the sidelines in Sam Gallagher and Niall Ennis, with Hedges’ fresh injury blow another damning one for Blackburn.

Things don’t get much easier for Blackburn in the next few weeks either; after a Carabao Cup clash v Cardiff City on Wednesday night, the club then has games against Leicester City, Coventry City, and QPR before the international break.