‘Another statement win’ – Ipswich Town vs Wolves prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Ipswich Town vs Wolves prediction ahead of the Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday night.

Ipswich Town come into their midweek clash with Premier League side Wolves looking to carry their supreme Championship form into the Carabao Cup. Kieran McKenna’s side sit 2nd in the league with seven wins to their name in eight games, including four straight.

The Tractor Boys beat Blackburn Rovers in a thrilling game on the weekend. Massimo Luongo’s 79th-minute goal ended up being the decisive strike as the hosts emerged 4-3 victors.

As for Wolves, they’ve struggled in the early stages of the season as many expected them to do. They’ve claimed four points from six games, winning just once so far.

They played out a 1-1 draw with Luton Town at the weekend and as a result, they remain down in 16th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“With the momentum behind them that Ipswich have, I can really see them winning this one.

“Wolves are leaky at the back and can be fairly toothless in attack. Even though they’ll be against a Championship side, I can see those problems persisting, especially against a team that holds such form coming into the game.

“Time will tell just what the teams look like as many look to rotate while fixtures ramp up. I’m backing Ipswich to pick up a great win here though. I’ll say 2-1 to the hosts, making for another statement win for McKenna and co.”

Ipswich Town vs Wolves prediction: 2-1

Luke Phelps

“With the way this season is going , I wouldn’t be surprised if Ipswich Town eventually replace Wolves as a Premier League side for next season.

“Town are looking so good and so confident right now. They have a real team togetherness which Wolves don’t really appear to have right now.

“They’ve chopped and changed managers and players over the last few years whereas Ipswich have been building steadily, and are reaping the rewards.

“I think this will be a fairly routine win for the Tractor Boys.”

Ipswich Town vs Wolves prediction: 2-0