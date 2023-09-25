‘A familiar problem’ – Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday night.

Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City meet on Wednesday in an all-Championship clash in the Carabao Cup third round.

Rovers come into the game off the back of a thrilling game against Blackburn Rovers. They ultimately came out of the battle on the losing side though, falling to a 4-3 loss against the in-form Tractor Boys.

It puts Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side in 14th in the table after three losses in their last four.

Their midweek opponents Cardiff City have now won three straight in the league, lifting them to 7th.

Many had concerns about Erol Bulut’s side coming into this season but they’ve found rom and look like a force to be reckoned with. The Bluebirds defeated Sunderland 1-0 on Sunday thanks to Mark McGuinness’ late winner.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Blackburn can be a tough side to beat at home but with Cardiff City in the form they’re in, they might claim another good win here. Bulut’s side have all the momentum while Rovers are struggling for consistency, a familiar problem.

“It’s a long journey for the Welsh side to make in midweek so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Bulut rings the changes. Tomasson will likely shuffle the ranks too though, perhaps giving some a chance to stake a claim for a starting spot amid their dip in form.

“I fancy the visitors to make it four in a row, booking their place in the next round. I’ll say 2-1 to Cardiff.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City prediction: 1-2

Luke Phelps

“Cardiff have been very impressive this season. They seem to have found a good coach in Bulut and having won their last three, with a big win at Sunderland being the last, confidence will be high.

“As for Blackburn, the story isn’t really the same. Results have been rather poor and Tomasson’s men are picking up a lot of injuries, so it’s a tough time for them.

“I think this one will be a close and exciting game. Cardiff though are in better form and I think they’ll gave a few more players to rotate and stay fresh, so I’ll say away win.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City prediction: 0-1