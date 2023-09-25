3 Louie Barry replacements Stockport County must consider amid Aston Villa recall rumours

Stockport County loan man Louie Barry has been a huge hit at Edgeley Park but his impressive form could see him recalled in January.

Stockport County recruited the 20-year-old on a season-long deal but after managed six goals and two assists in his last six League Two games, it has been reported that parent club Aston Villa could recall him and loan him to a high level.

Despite his youth, Barry is already well-travelled. He spent time in Barcelona’s youth academy and is on his fifth loan club.

An exit for Barry would be a huge blow for Stockport, so it could be wise to consider some replacements if he is recalled. Here, we put forward three worth keeping in mind…

Luca Barrington – Brighton & Hove Albion

Like Barry, Barrington is capable of playing as a winger or striker. He’ll be 19 by the time the January transfer window comes around and after impressive at youth level with both Brighton and Manchester City, a shot in senior football might not be far away.

He’s started this season well, registering two goals and two assists in five PL2 games.

Jamie Donley – Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs youngster Donley has been in prolific form for the club’s U21s this season and two goals and an assist in an EFL Trophy win over Colchester United makes for good reading. It shows he’s got what it takes to be a danger at senior level against opponents of Stockport County’s level.

He can play as a striker or just in behind the no.9 and has been deployed out wide on occasion before as well.

Mathew Anim Cudjoe – Dundee United

19-year-old Ghanaian Anim Cudjoe is finding form with Dundee United and while he is more of a wide player, he can play through the middle alongside as well.

He’s started this season impressively, netting three goals and registering two assists in five games. Similarly to Barry, he’s a lively and versatile forward and with his deal up next summer, he could make for an eye-catching permanent signing.