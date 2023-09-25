3 Liam Cullen alternatives Blackburn Rovers should consider amid links with Swansea City forward

Blackburn Rovers were linked with Swansea City’s Liam Cullen over the weekend as they look to identify some potential winter targets early on.

Blackburn Rovers are said to be keeping tabs on his situation as they look to bolster their attacking ranks this winter. The links emerged in a Patreon report from Alan Nixon on Sunday morning.

Rovers could do with adding a new talisman to their ranks but it could be wise to keep their options open and consider some alternatives before zeroing in on Cullen. With that said, here are three alternatives they should also look at…

Colby Bishop – Portsmouth

Bishop has become the go-to talisman for Portsmouth since joining from Accrington Stanley last year and after a prolific first season at Fratton Park, he’s started this year with five goals and an assist in nine games.

The 26-year-old looks ready for a step up to the Championship and could become a reliable source of goals for Blackburn Rovers. However, it could be tough tempting him away from Pompey as they look to win promotion. They’re looking good value for that too, maintaining an unbeaten start to the season.

Faris Moumbagna – Bodo/Glimt

Blackburn Rovers have looked at recruiting from abroad and having worked in Norway, director of football Gregg Broughton could do far worse than raining former club Bodo/Glimt for Cameroonian star Moumbanga.

The 23-year-old only joined in January but a good offer from a top league like the Championship could prove an intriguing prospect. He’s netted 17 goals and provided seven assists in 31 games this season and Rovers would be smart to pick him up before a bigger club perhaps comes calling.

Alexander Lind – Silkeborg IF

Last but not least is a young Danish prodigy, who could appeal to Danish boss Tomasson.

Lind, 21, has nine goals in nine games for Superligaen side Silkeborg this season. He’s scored in all of his last seven games including braces in wins over Odense BK and Viborg FF. At 21, he’d perhaps be one to nurture but with this goalscoring record at a young age, the attacking prospect could really be one to watch.