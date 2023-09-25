3 Davis Keillor-Dunn alternatives Plymouth Argyle should consider amid new transfer rumour

Plymouth Argyle were among the numerous sides linked with Mansfield Town’s in-form star Davis Keillor-Dunn last week.

Plymouth Argyle were alongside Millwall, Hull City, QPR, Rotherham United, Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley in being mentioned by TEAMtalk as admirers of the 25-year-old. All are said to be watching him closely after his return of seven goals in nine League Two games.

He’s starred as an attacking midfielder but with such wide scale interest, it could be wise for Plymouth Argyle to keep alternatives in mind. Here, we put forward three worth considering…

Danny Mandroiu – Lincoln City

Mandroiu has quickly become a favourite in his time with Lincoln City. He’s got nine goals and seven assists to his name in 37 games for the club, notching two goals and three assists in six league outings this campaign.

Able to play as a winger or attacking midfield, Mandroiu looks like a player capable of making the step up to the Championship.

Tyler Goodrham – Oxford United

Goodrham has been more of a winger while Keillor-Dunn has found his success in attacking midfield this season. However, the Oxford United starlet would still be a good fit for Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth Argyle system.

The 20-year-old is quickly emerging as one League One‘s most promising players and with three goals to his name so far this campaign, it might not be long before top clubs start to take note of his talents. He could be one for Plymouth Argyle to bring in soon before bigger teams come calling.

Dan Kemp – Swindon Town (on loan from MK Dons)

If Plymouth Argyle have had an eye on Keillor-Dunn in League Two, Dan Kemp may well have caught the eye as well.

He’s notched six goals and four assists in eight games for Swindon in an electric start to the season. His loan situation could provide a hurdle but if he can keep up this form, higher league interest could be inevitable. And, if MK are given the chance to cash in, it could be that they recall him to facilitate a sale if clubs come in.